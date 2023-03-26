Quiet weekend weather, precipitation chances increase next week

Conditions will remain quiet through the rest of the weekend with a mix of sunshine and cloud coverage, light winds, and mild temperatures.

Tonight will have a gradual increase in cloud coverage throughout the evening and overnight hours. Winds will die down to between 5 and 10 mph overnight as temperatures dip to a low of 24 by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds here and there. Winds will be light as temperatures rise into the low-40s by the afternoon hours. Sunday night will gradually become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy in the afternoon hours as sunshine peeks through the clouds. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the low-40s and light winds up to 10 mph. Monday night will gradually become mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be our next day full of sunshine as skies are projected to be mostly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will be pleasant as they rise into the low-40s with a light breeze moving into the area. Winds will range between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tuesday night will become partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with light snow possible through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy with some light snow potentially lingering in the area through the morning hours. As snow quickly clears out of the area, skies will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny by the afternoon hours. If we see any accumulation, even just a dusting, it won’t last long as temperatures are projected to rise into the upper-30s as sunshine appears in the area. Winds will become light between 5 and 10 mph throughout the day. Wednesday night will slowly become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be our next chance for some precipitation in the area with mostly cloudy skies. Despite the cloudy skies, temperatures will be very mild in the upper-40s. Winds will be on the stronger side between 15 and 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. Rain showers will move into the area by the early afternoon hours and continue throughout the day. Temperatures are projected to dip into the mid-30s by Friday morning. As temperatures dip into the mid-30s we may see those showers become a light rain/snow mix.

Friday will remain on the cloudy side with some morning rain/snow mix possible before temperatures rise into the low-40s by the afternoon hours. As temperatures slowly rise, the light rain/snow mix will return to just rain showers throughout the rest of the day. Winds will be even stronger ranging between 20 and 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 35 mph. Keep in mind we will have periods of dry conditions, meaning rain showers will not be consistent all day long. We will have breaks from the rain, and rain will teeter between very light to moderate at times across the area. Friday night will remain cloudy and blustery with temperatures dipping into the low-20s. With temperatures dipping well below the freezing mark of 32 degrees, we will likely see those showers transition into overnight snow showers as we make our way into Saturday morning.

The snow showers will wrap up by early Saturday morning leaving behind gradual clearing. This means by Saturday afternoon we should see a nice amount of sunshine in the area. The good news is, if we see any accumulation of snow, even just a dusting, it won’t last long as temperatures will rise into the low-40s by the afternoon hours. Winds will remain breezy between 10 and 20 mph with gusts reaching between 25 and 30 mph. Saturday night will become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Sunday.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will be fantastic with highs reaching into the upper-40s by the afternoon hours. Winds will range between 15 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 25 and 30 mph. Sunday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Monday morning.

Early next week will start off on the wet side with some showers throughout Monday. Temperatures will hover in the mid-40s with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. We may see those showers transition into a light rain/snow mix due to temperatures dipping into the low-30s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy with the light rain/snow mix in the early morning hours return to rain showers as temperatures rise into the low-40s by the afternoon. Winds will remain strong between 20 and 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. Rain showers may continue into the overnight hours, which means we could see another rain/snow mix overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Wednesday morning.

