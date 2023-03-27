Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Americans are tipping less than a year ago

According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.
According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of places that accept tips for services is increasing, but gratuities are going down.

According to Toast, a restaurant management-based software company, close to 50% of fast-food restaurants now ask customers if they would like to give a little extra pay to staff. That is a 10% increase from three years ago.

Americans, however, are being tight with their wallets.

During the last quarter, the percentage of people who tip at quick-service establishments like McDonald’s and Starbucks was 15.9%.

Last year, it was 16.4%.

Inflation is among the reasons why analysts say some people are tipping less.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday
KEYC Weather
Heavy snow Thursday into Friday

Latest News

The spring break travel rush is on and the surge in demand is raising concerns.
Spring break travel to top pre-pandemic levels
The show acted as a kick-off event for the space, as more than 30 vendors filled two show...
Starfire hosts first craft show of the year
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting first child
People stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk,...
Russian shelling of Ukraine city kills 2, wounds 29 people