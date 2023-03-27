Cooler temps to start off the week, overnight snow possible Tuesday

Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s and mid-30s to start the week off with sunshine and a light chance for overnight snow Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Today will start off teetering between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the teens and 20s. By this afternoon, we will see partly cloudy skies with pockets of sunshine while temperatures rise into the mid-30s with light winds up to 10 mph. Tonight will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy before we see gradual clearing to mostly clear skies overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid-teens by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain cooler despite mostly sunny skies across the area. Temperatures will slowly rise into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours with a light breeze between 10 and 15 mph. Tuesday night will gradually become mostly cloudy with light snow showers moving in after midnight. Light snow will continue through the overnight hours before wrapping up early Wednesday morning as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-teens.

Wednesday will start off on the cloudy side as the light snow wraps up through the early morning hours. Skies will then gradually become mostly sunny by the late morning and early afternoon hours as temperatures remain on the cooler side with highs in the upper-20s and low-30s. Winds will be light up to 10 mph. Wednesday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be warmer but mostly cloudy throughout the day as showers move into the area. Temperatures will rise into the low-40s by the afternoon hours with rain moving in through the afternoon. Winds will become breezy between 10 and 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 25 mph at times. Showers will continue on and off throughout the day and night as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Friday morning. With temperatures dipping into the low-30s, we may see some light snow mixed with the rain overnight.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy with the light rain/snow mix returning to light showers as temperatures rise back into the upper-30s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be blustery up to 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 35 mph at times. As temperatures slowly drop into the upper-teens by Saturday morning, we may see the light rain transition back into a light rain/snow mix overnight before wrapping up early Saturday morning.

Saturday will gradually become mostly sunny with temperatures hovering in the mid-teens as winds remain breezy. Winds will range between 10 and 15 mph with gusts reaching up to 20 mph at times. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be beautiful with partly cloudy skies and a light breeze. Temperatures will rise into the upper-40s with some areas hovering in the low-50s by the afternoon hours. Winds will range between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Skies will slowly become mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Monday morning.

The start of next week will remain mild with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a breeze ranging between 10 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 25 mph before winds increase up to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph by Wednesday afternoon. We are looking at some afternoon rain chances throughout Tuesday and Wednesday before temperatures drop into the low-30s Tuesday night and Wednesday night. As temperatures drop late Tuesday and Wednesday nights, we may see the rain become a light rain/snow mix through those overnight hours.

