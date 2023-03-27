Your Photos
‘Forever chemicals’ back in the conversation

Activists and lawmakers in Minnesota plan to meet today to discuss the dangers of “forever chemicals” to the community.
By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Activists and lawmakers in Minnesota plan to meet today to discuss the dangers of PFAS to the community.

Perfluoroalkyl, or PFAS for short, is a class of more than 1,200 chemicals that do not break down naturally, causing them to be referred to as “forever chemicals”.

Local leaders including Representative Jeff Brand will take part in the event.

The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the capital pressroom.

Activists have called the exposure of PFAS in the environment a public health crisis and they say more legislative action needs to be taken.

