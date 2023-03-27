Your Photos
MnDOT to hold open house for Hwy 22 project

Improvements for the Hwy 22 project include improving wheelchair accessibility as well as updating existing sidewalks.
By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will be holding another open house today.

MnDOT plans to resurface Highway 22 a quarter of a mile south of Mapleton to the intersection with Highway 109 and Faribault County Road 29 in Wells.

An open house will be held at the Minnesota Lake City Office Building from 5-7 p.m.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-April.

Improvements include improving wheelchair accessibility as well as updating existing sidewalks.

During the construction phase of the project, Highway 22 from Mapleton to Wells will be closed and traffic detoured.

