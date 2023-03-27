Starfire hosts first craft show of the year

Your Photos
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Starfire Event Center in Waseca kicked off it’s season of community events with a spring craft show Sunday.

The show acted as a kick-off event for the space, as more than 30 vendors filled two show floors in the first event in the space since December.

Organizers say that the show started the season off right, and that a variety of people and activities played the biggest role in the day’s success.

“They really like the mix of vendors that we have,” said organizer Mindy Jimenez. “We have a lot of vendors that are family-focused, and we have a new vendor this year it’s kind of a build-a-bear vendor which is really cool to see all the families and kiddos stop in there. There was candy, there was home decor, so just a wide range of vendors and different homemade goods.”

The event center has been running intermittent shows for the past few years, but plans on making it a regular feature on the schedule.

Organizers say that it’s been a long journey to get the show to where it is today, and that they don’t plan on slowing down any time soon.

“I think each time we do a craft show we learn how to better utilize the space for a craft show,” said Jimenez. “How to fit better vendors in and who fits best where. So that’s been really fun, and just meeting all these other small businesses in our local area so it’s just really fun to get everybody together, chitchat with everyone and share it with the community.”

