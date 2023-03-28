Your Photos
Annual spring pick-up changed to biannual

The City of North Mankato has changed its annual spring pick-up to holding the event to every other year.
By Nick Beck
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato has changed its annual spring pick-up to holding the event to every other year.

This year, the pick-up will occur both in the spring and fall, but in spring of 2024, a drop-off, instead of a pick-up, will be hosted by North Mankato.

“In an interest of continuing to provide the service for residents while trying to be responsible with the the funds and taxpayer money, this is the solution that the city council has come up with us to do it every other year instead of annually,” said Director of Public Works, Luke Arnold.

The 2023 spring clean up will happen on Apr. 17-20, in lower North and April 24-28 in upper North.

