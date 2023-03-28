Cold continues; t-storms then snow possible later this week

Colder than average weather continues.

We are tracking a strong spring storm system that could bring thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday night, followed by measurable snow on Friday.

Our first 50° high temperature of spring is possible Sunday.

We are tracking another system that could bring more rain and snow to much of the region by the middle of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temps in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures dropping into the low teens by daybreak. Wednesday will be another clear and very cold day with highs only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s on Wednesday afternoon.

We are tracking a fairly powerful spring storm system that will have the potential to bring rain on Thursday, scattered thunderstorms Thursday night and snow by Friday. Flurries or light rain showers will be possible as early as Thursday morning with scattered rain showers possible off and on throughout the day Thursday. A few thunderstorms are possible late Thursday into Thursday night. While the overall severe weather threat is low, a couple of storms could produce hail, especially along and south of I-90. As the system moves along, it will bring in colder air from the north which will cause rain to change to snow on Friday night. It’s still a little too early to get specific, but some places could get a couple of inches of snow before the system exits late Friday into Saturday morning.

Behind that system, another shot of cold air will keep temperatures in the 30s on Saturday. The good news is that we will bounce back quickly with highs climbing into the upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday. This will be our first shot at 50 degrees this spring.

While temperatures will remain around or slightly above average as we head into next week, we are tracking yet another system that will have the potential to bring more rain and/or snow by the middle of next week.

