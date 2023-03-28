Estherville authorities warn of police warrant scam

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) - Authorities in Estherville, Iowa, are aware of a scam targeting residents.

Reports from the Estherville Police Department say that scam callers are calling residents claiming they are with the police department and that the resident has an active warrant out for their arrest.

The victim is told to pay $5,000 or they will be arrested.

Estherville Police are now asking anyone who has received a similar scam call to reach out to authorities.

