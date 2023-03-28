Final report on Riverfront Dr. Project in April

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just a few hours ago, the Mankato City Council held a second work session on the Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project.

The work sessions allow city engineers to present studies on the road, which were conducted last year.

The studies look at traffic congestion, road operations, pedestrian safety, and more.

A final report will show the council the operational difference of a three-lane road versus a four-lane road.

Study organizers say the city council work sessions have been a success.

”It’s a great way to report out all the findings and have a more interactive, technical discussion,” said Michael McCarty, the Assistant City Engineer for the City of Mankato. “We’ve been able to present information, hear what the council needs to know, and answer those questions so that they have all the information available to make an informed decision.”

The council will see the final report on April 24.

Then, council members will vote to authorize the start of final road designs.

