Helmsley Charitable Trust grants $193,000 to Madelia Health
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Madelia Health will soon be getting new equipment to better serve expecting mothers in its care.
Nearly $200,000 in grant money has been given to Madelia Health from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.
The money will go toward buying a new state-of the-art ultrasound machine.
The new devices will allow doctors more accurate diagnostic images to help treat patients.
The grant money is all part of a $26.4 million ultrasound initiative in Minnesota to help hospitals and health centers in the state purchase ultrasound imaging devices.
