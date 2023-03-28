Your Photos
Helmsley Charitable Trust grants $193,000 to Madelia Health

Madelia Health will soon be getting new equipment to better serve expecting mothers in its care.
By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Madelia Health will soon be getting new equipment to better serve expecting mothers in its care.

Nearly $200,000 in grant money has been given to Madelia Health from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

The money will go toward buying a new state-of the-art ultrasound machine.

The new devices will allow doctors more accurate diagnostic images to help treat patients.

The grant money is all part of a $26.4 million ultrasound initiative in Minnesota to help hospitals and health centers in the state purchase ultrasound imaging devices.

