Local industries move to solar power

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A variety of local solar power projects are getting off the ground.

Some large-scale solar panel projects have been developing in the past few months, and local experts say that it’s likely a result of new efficient and more powerful technology making solar power both more viable and accessible.

“It’s only accelerating,” said Gary Winters of Solar Store Mankato. “The technology keeps getting better and improving. The cost keeps getting reduced, and then you also have grid power.”

Some local projects include the St. Peter School District working to install solar power in their middle and high schools.

In Mankato, Crown Cork and Seal is waiting on a city permit to install a 2,500-panel solar array that would power 25% of the plant’s electrical needs.

Experts say that solar arrays have quadrupled in both affordability and efficiency in just the last five years, and that affordability is also added by tax benefits and grants such as the grant that is paying for St. Peter’s upcoming solar array.

Local experts believe that this is a trend that is likely to continue, especially in schools and businesses.

“The majority of their electrical usage is during the day when the sun is out,” said Winters. “And so now with solar it’s very easy to predict the amount of power you can generate with particular location and angle and all the other factors that are used.”

