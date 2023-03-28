Sunshine, cold temperatures

Blue skies and chilly temperatures were the main story today, and tomorrow will be fairly similar.

We will start our Tuesday with plenty of blue skies, but increasing clouds later in the afternoon are expected. Tomorrow evening and overnight, scattered snow showers are possible, but with minimal accumulation.

Wednesday, another sunny and cold day, but Thursday and Friday will be a bit wet. Rain is likely Thursday, transitioning into snow Friday, especially after the sun sets and we see colder temperatures again. Accumulation is possible, but exact amounts are still uncertain.

