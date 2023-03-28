Sunshine, cooler temperatures continue, rain chances move in Thursday

Sunny skies will continue along with cooler temperatures around the area ahead of a warm up and precipitation chances returning to the area starting Thursday.

Today will be mostly sunny with a breeze around the area. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-30s by the afternoon hours with winds ranging between 10 and 15 mph with gusts reaching up to 20 mph at times. We will see a gradual increase in cloud coverage tonight as skies become mostly cloudy with some light flurries possible for areas along and south of I-90. The good news is, they will be so light that we are not expecting any accumulation in the area. Temperatures will dip to a low around 11 by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning will start off with some cloud coverage before sunshine moves in by the mid to late morning hours. Despite the sunshine expected throughout the day, temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs hovering in the mid to upper-20s across the area. Winds will be lighter ranging between 5 and 10 mph. Wednesday night will gradually become partly cloudy and eventually mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be on the cloudy side with warmer temperatures through the afternoon hours as scattered showers move into the area. Temperatures will rise into the low-40s with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. We are not looking at anything strong or severe, just a few rumbles of thunder possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be strong ranging between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Skies will remain cloudy with showers continuing overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain cloudy with scattered showers throughout the afternoon hours and stronger winds in the area. Temperatures will hover in the upper-30s with winds up to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph at times. We will likely see showers transition into light snow through the evening and overnight hours as temperatures drop into the low-20s by Saturday morning with winds remaining blustery overnight. Some areas may experience some reduced visibility and minor drifting overnight.

Saturday will remain on the cooler side with highs topping out in the mid-30s by the afternoon hours with mostly sunny skies mixed in. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10 and 15 mph throughout the day. Saturday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be fantastic despite some stronger winds in the area. Skies will be partly cloudy as temperatures rise into the low-50s across the area by the afternoon hours. Winds will be ranging between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Sunday night will gradually become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Monday morning.

Next week will be mostly cloudy through the first half of the week. Temperatures will reflect spring despite the cloudy skies with highs hovering in the low to mid-40s Monday through Thursday. IT will also be a rather windy week with winds ranging between 15 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 25 and 30 mph Monday through Thursday. We do have a chance for some scattered showers on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday afternoon with a possible rain/snow mix late Wednesday night. Thursday will be on the drier side with cloudy skies sticking around. Overnight temperatures Monday night through Thursday night will likely hover in the low to mid-30s.

