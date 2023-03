NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Kato Living heads to New Ulm! This weekend is the grand opening for Sweet Haven Tonics. The cool thing about this story is that the Kelsey and Lisa met its founder two years ago, when she was just starting out making her tonics and looking for places to sell them. Now, she has her own place!

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.