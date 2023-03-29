Your Photos
25 Years: Remembering the tornadoes of March 29, 1998

On March 29th, 1998 an EF3 tornado ripped through St. Peter and an F-4 struck Comfrey.
By Shawn Cable
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COMFREY, Minn. (KEYC) - 25 years ago today (Wednesday, March 29, 2023) much of southern Minnesota was impacted by severe weather, including tornaodes that claimed the lives of two. Some of the hardest hit areas included St. Peter, LeCenter, Hanska and Comfrey.

Two people died as a result of the storm, one 6 year old from Mankato and an 85-year-old from Hanska.

Gustavus Adolphus College took the biggest hit from the twister. 2,000 trees were lost, and nearly 80% of the windows on the campus shattered.

Luckily this all happened on a Sunday during Spring Break, avoiding numerous casualties in the process.

In Comfrey, 75% of the structures in the town were damaged or destroyed, including the local K-12 school.

We will have more coverage on KEYC News Now later this evening. You can also view past coverage on our YouTube page, including our newscast from March 29, 1998.

