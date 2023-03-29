25 Years: Remembering the tornadoes of March 29, 1998

COMFREY, Minn. (KEYC) - 25 years ago today (Wednesday, March 29, 2023) much of southern Minnesota was impacted by severe weather, including tornaodes that claimed the lives of two. Some of the hardest hit areas included St. Peter, LeCenter, Hanska and Comfrey.

On March 29th, 1998 an EF3 tornado ripped through St. Peter and an F-4 struck Comfrey.

Two people died as a result of the storm, one 6 year old from Mankato and an 85-year-old from Hanska.

Gustavus Adolphus College took the biggest hit from the twister. 2,000 trees were lost, and nearly 80% of the windows on the campus shattered.

Luckily this all happened on a Sunday during Spring Break, avoiding numerous casualties in the process.

In Comfrey, 75% of the structures in the town were damaged or destroyed, including the local K-12 school.

