Kiwanis Club pledges $50,000 for My Place playground

My Place Mankato Youth Place’s new residence continues to grow as Mankato Kiwanis Club pledges...
My Place Mankato Youth Place’s new residence continues to grow as Mankato Kiwanis Club pledges $50,000 toward a new playground.(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - My Place Mankato Youth Place’s new residence continues to grow as Mankato Kiwanis Club pledges $50,000 toward a new playground.

The youth program is preparing for a move to a new location at 1315 Stadium Road in Mankato.

Earlier this year, the nonprofit launched a capital campaign, aiming to raise $3.2 million supporting its expansion.

My Place staff says they are grateful for the pledge of a new playground at the new facility as their current location is without one.

My Place provides access for out-of-school programming for kids kindergarten through eighth grade.

