Kiwanis Club pledges $50,000 for My Place playground

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - My Place Mankato Youth Place’s new residence continues to grow as Mankato Kiwanis Club pledges $50,000 toward a new playground.

The youth program is preparing for a move to a new location at 1315 Stadium Road in Mankato.

Earlier this year, the nonprofit launched a capital campaign, aiming to raise $3.2 million supporting its expansion.

My Place staff says they are grateful for the pledge of a new playground at the new facility as their current location is without one.

My Place provides access for out-of-school programming for kids kindergarten through eighth grade.

