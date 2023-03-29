Kiwanis Club pledges $50,000 for My Place playground
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - My Place Mankato Youth Place’s new residence continues to grow as Mankato Kiwanis Club pledges $50,000 toward a new playground.
The youth program is preparing for a move to a new location at 1315 Stadium Road in Mankato.
Earlier this year, the nonprofit launched a capital campaign, aiming to raise $3.2 million supporting its expansion.
My Place staff says they are grateful for the pledge of a new playground at the new facility as their current location is without one.
My Place provides access for out-of-school programming for kids kindergarten through eighth grade.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.