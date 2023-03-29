Your Photos
MSU’s star blueliners Hirose, Livingstone sign entry-level NHL deals

Minnesota State defenseman Akito Hirose (2) skates against Minnesota State during an NCAA...
Minnesota State defenseman Akito Hirose (2) skates against Minnesota State during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Mankato, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When the Minnesota State men’s hockey season came to an end — Mavericks’ Head Coach Mike Hastings alluded to several players who might play at the next level this upcoming season.

On Wednesday, the Vancouver Canucks officially signed junior defenseman Akito Hirose to an entry-level contract.

Hirose, a Calgary native, played four seasons in the B.C. Hockey League before joining MSU where he put up four goals and 23 assists in 38 games in his third collegiate season. The 6-foot, 170-pound defender garnered attention as an undrafted UFA, with his ability to pace and process the game at a high-speed level.

Hirose’s linemate Jake Livingstone also inked a 1-year entry deal with the Nashville Predators. Livingstone also played at MSU for three seasons, tallying 80 points and a +52 rating in 111 games.

