Multiple crews respond to house fire along Highway 169 in Nicollet County

Multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire along Highway 169 in rural Nicollet County.
Multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire along Highway 169 in rural Nicollet County.
By Nick Beck
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in rural Nicollet County.

The call came in just after 12:30 to the home along Highway 169, about half way between St. Peter and LeSueur.

Crews from St. Peter, Kasota, Henderson and LeSueur are among those on scene.

They are working to pump water from the bottom of the hill to the top of the hill to extinguish the fire.

On March 29th, 1998 an EF3 tornado ripped through St. Peter and an F-4 struck Comfrey.
25 Years: Remembering the tornadoes of March 29, 1998
On March 29th, 1998 an EF3 tornado ripped through St. Peter and an F-4 struck Comfrey.
25 Years: Remembering the tornadoes of March 29, 1998
