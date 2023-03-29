Multiple crews respond to house fire along Highway 169 in Nicollet County

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in rural Nicollet County.

The call came in just after 12:30 to the home along Highway 169, about half way between St. Peter and LeSueur.

Crews from St. Peter, Kasota, Henderson and LeSueur are among those on scene.

They are working to pump water from the bottom of the hill to the top of the hill to extinguish the fire.

