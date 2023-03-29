Rain t-storms and snow likely Thursday and Friday

A powerful spring storm system will bring rain, thunderstorms and accumulating snow later this week.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of our area from late Friday through Friday night. It’s still too early to get specific, but there could be several inches of snow late Friday afternoon through Friday night.

Temperatures will remain below average through this week with our first 50° temperature of the year possible on Sunday.

Another spring storm system will have the potential to bring more rain and/or snow early next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and very cold with highs only reaching the mid to upper 20s. Clouds will increase tonight with temps dropping back into the low teens by daybreak.

A powerful spring storm system will move across the upper Midwest Thursday and Friday. This system will have the potential to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms with hail and measurable snow. Light showers will move into the region Thursday afternoon, with heavy rain likely and thunderstorms possible Thursday night into Friday. Rainfall amounts of a half inch or more are possible. The threat of severe weather is low, but some storms could produce hail. As the center of the low pressure system passes to our south on Friday, colder air will wrap into the system from the north. This will cause rain to change to snow Friday afternoon into Friday night. Much of our region could get several inches of snow by the time the system ends. Snowfall amounts will ultimately depend on when rain changes to snow. If the colder air moves in faster and rain changes to snow Friday afternoon, some places could get 4 to 6 inches or more. If the cold air holds off and the transition doesn’t happen until later Friday evening, snowfall amounts could be limited to just a couple of inches. Stay tuned for updates. We will continue to monitor this storm’s progress and will have updates - including a more specific snow forecast - as it continues to develop.

After the storm passes, we will be stuck with another cold day Saturday. After that, we will warm quickly with this spring’s first shot at 50 degrees on Sunday.

