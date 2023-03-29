Senators push for bipartisan ‘Fallen Heroes’ bill

WASHINGTON (KEYC) - First responders who lose their life to cancer due to their service should never be forgotten.

That is what Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer hope to achieve with a bipartisan bill called “Honoring our Fallen Heroes Act”.

The two lawmakers plan to hold a virtual press conference today at around 9 a.m. to highlight the legislation.

Senators Klobuchar and Cramer will be joined by Minnesotan Julie Paidar, the wife of a firefighter who lost his life to cancer in 2020.

The bill would expand access to federal support for families of firefighters and other first responders who pass away from cancer caused by exposure to carcinogens in the line-of-duty.

The bill would also extend disability benefits in cases where they become permanently and totally disabled due to cancer.

