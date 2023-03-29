Storms of 1998: 25 years later

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday marks exactly 25 years since a powerful tornado tore through the southern Minnesota towns of Comfrey and St. Peter.

In St Peter, the sirens sounded shortly after 5 pm. And the storm hit just before 5:30pm. The tornadoes caused a lot of damage to the towns, many injuries, and took the lives of two people.

St. Peter’s city administrator, Todd Prafke, shares his experience as he was a few months into the office when the tornado swept through the town. And Bob Sandeen from the Nicollet County Historical Society shares some historical context.

You can also view past coverage on our YouTube page, including our newscast from March 29, 1998.

