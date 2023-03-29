Your Photos
Storms of 1998: 25 years later

Residents sift through the wreckage caused by a tornado which ripped through St. Peter, Minn.,...
Residents sift through the wreckage caused by a tornado which ripped through St. Peter, Minn., in this March 29, 1998 photo.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday marks exactly 25 years since a powerful tornado tore through the southern Minnesota towns of Comfrey and St. Peter.

In St Peter, the sirens sounded shortly after 5 pm. And the storm hit just before 5:30pm. The tornadoes caused a lot of damage to the towns, many injuries, and took the lives of two people.

St. Peter’s city administrator, Todd Prafke, shares his experience as he was a few months into the office when the tornado swept through the town. And Bob Sandeen from the Nicollet County Historical Society shares some historical context.

You can also view past coverage on our YouTube page, including our newscast from March 29, 1998.

Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire along Highway 169 in rural Nicollet County.
On March 29th, 1998 an EF3 tornado ripped through St. Peter and an F-4 struck Comfrey.
On March 29th, 1998 an EF3 tornado ripped through St. Peter and an F-4 struck Comfrey.
My Place Mankato Youth Place's new residence continues to grow as Mankato Kiwanis Club pledges...
