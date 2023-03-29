Sunshine today, chance for showers, tstorms, snow on the way

Sunny skies will stick around today before showers, thunderstorms and snow return to the area by Friday night.

Today will be on the sunny side with cooler temperatures by this afternoon. Winds will start off rather breezy before dying down to around 10 mph through the afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the mid-20s. Skies will gradually become mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a mix of precipitation on the way. We are looking at a wintery mix of rain, snow, and possible freezing rain through the late morning and early afternoon hours as temperatures slowly rise above 32. The light wintery mix will clear out of the area by the mid-afternoon hours leaving behind very light and spotty rain chances as temperatures rise into the low to mid-40s. Showers with a few possible thunderstorms will move in late Thursday night between 9 and 10 pm and continue on and off through the overnight hours. As of right now, we are not concerned for anything strong or severe. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s by Friday morning as scattered showers and thunderstorms continue overnight.

Friday will remain cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. Far southern and southeastern Minnesota may see a severe storm or two with a marginal risk (a level 1 risk for severe weather) as a very strong cold front moves across the Midwest and into the Great Lakes Region. Temperatures will hover in the upper-30s and low-40s across the area with very strong winds reaching between 20 and 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph at times. Ss temperatures drop throughout the mid to late afternoon hours, showers and thunderstorms will transition into snow by the evening and overnight hours. Winds will remain blustery overnight whidh means we could see areas of reduced visibility and possible drifting due to blowing snow. Temperatures are projected to drop into the low-20s by Saturday morning. As of right now, it is looking like snow will wrap up through the overnight hours into the very early morning hours on Saturday.

Saturday will start off with some lingering flurries possible as well as cloudy skies before we see gradual clearing and mostly sunny skies by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler once again due to the strong cold front that is projected to move through on Friday. This means we are looking at highs topping out in the mid-30s despite afternoon sunshine mixed in. Winds will be lighter ranging between 5 and 15 mph throughout the day. Saturday evening into the overnight hours will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-20s.

Sunday will be beautiful despite a stronger breeze in the area. Skies will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny as temperatures rise into the low-50s. Winds will range between 15 and 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s by Monday morning.

Monday of next week will remain pleasant temperature wise with a gradual increase in cloud coverage throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Skies will start off partly cloudy and remain partly cloudy most of the day with temperatures rising into the upper-40s and low-50s in portions of the area. As clouds increase later in the evening, showers will move in and stick around overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy with showers throughout the afternoon hours with a possible transition into a rain/snow mix later as temperatures drop overnight. Temperatures will hover in the upper-40s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph at times. Temperatures will drop into the low-30s overnight, which is why we may see a light rain/snow mix take over.

Wednesday will continue with mostly cloudy skies and a light rain/snow mix in the area. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper-30s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. The light rain/snow mix may transition into flurries to light snow overnight before wrapping up as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy with a few lingering flurries possible through the morning hours. Temperatures will slowly rise into the upper-30s by the afternoon hours with winds remaining breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Thursday night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue with mostly cloudy skies but more mild temperatures as they will rise into the low to mid-40s. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts reaching up to 20 mph at times. Friday night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Saturday morning.

