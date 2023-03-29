Your Photos
VINE to offer free program for people with diabetes

The VINE Adult Community Center in Mankato will be offering a series of free diabetes...
The VINE Adult Community Center in Mankato will be offering a series of free diabetes prevention classes for the 5th time.(Mary Louise Rominger (custom credit) | KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are 37 million Americans living with diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States.

People with diabetes also have more than twice the average medical costs.

VINE Faith in Action is offering a free Living Well with Diabetes program.

“Diabetes can take a serious toll on your quality of life, affecting your physical, mental, and emotional well-being,” said VINE’s Health & Fitness Center Manager, Jen Wunderlich. “Although there is no cure for diabetes, there are things you can do to manage it and its health complications.”

VINE’s Living Well with Diabetes Program will teach participants different ways to help manage their symptoms.

VINE’s staff and class members will be offering help and support throughout the six-week program.

Classes begin on Wednesday, Apr. 19, and will meet weekly at the VINE Adult Community Center from 1–3 p.m.

The program is free and open to the public.

