MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scarlets pitcher Brooklyn Geerdes and right-hand hitter Maleah Grunst helped the Mankato West Scarlets softball team defeat Rochester Century 5-1 Wednesday night.

The Scarlets will prepare for their next matchup. We will provide an update once an opponent, time and place is announced.

