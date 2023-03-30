‘Kato Sleep Out’ postponed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Connections Ministry and shelter ‘Kato sleep Out’ event is being postponed.

The event which is a first of its kind for Connections is meant to raise funds and bring awareness to the problem of homelessness in our region.

People can sign up as an individual or bring friends and co-workers to spend a night sleeping out to raise funds for Connections shelter.

The Kato Sleep out’ event will now take place on April 14th.

