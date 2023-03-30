Your Photos
‘Kato Sleep Out’ postponed

Another event coming up in Mankato is a first of its kind for Connections Ministry and Shelter....
Another event coming up in Mankato is a first of its kind for Connections Ministry and Shelter. It’s an event meant to raise funds and bring awareness to the problem of homelessness in our region. It’s called a “sleep out.” With more on the event is one of its organizers, Paster Erica Koser with Connections Ministries.(Kato Living)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Connections Ministry and shelter ‘Kato sleep Out’ event is being postponed.

The event which is a first of its kind for Connections is meant to raise funds and bring awareness to the problem of homelessness in our region.

People can sign up as an individual or bring friends and co-workers to spend a night sleeping out to raise funds for Connections shelter.

The Kato Sleep out’ event will now take place on April 14th.

