Search begins for new Mankato Family YMCA Executive Officer
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA has begun its search for a new Chief Executive Officer.
Current executive director, John Kind, announced he will be retiring sometime in mid July.
The Y Board of Directors will be looking for candidates with strong experience in strategic planning and leadership skills.
A proposed timeline suggests that a new CEO would be named by mid-June.
Candidates interested in this position must apply online at Tiny U-R-L dot com under Mankato Family YMCA C-E-O.
The deadline for resumes is April 24th.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.