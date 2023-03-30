Your Photos
Search begins for new Mankato Family YMCA Executive Officer

The Mankato Family YMCA has begun its search for a new Chief Executive Officer.
By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA has begun its search for a new Chief Executive Officer.

Current executive director, John Kind, announced he will be retiring sometime in mid July.

The Y Board of Directors will be looking for candidates with strong experience in strategic planning and leadership skills.

A proposed timeline suggests that a new CEO would be named by mid-June.

Candidates interested in this position must apply online at Tiny U-R-L dot com under Mankato Family YMCA C-E-O.

The deadline for resumes is April 24th.

