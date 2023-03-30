Showers, T-Storms possible ahead of Winter Storm Watch Friday

Cloudy skies will loom over the area as showers and thunderstorms transition into snow Friday evening with a winter storm watch going into effect before quieter weather moves in by the weekend.

Today will start off mostly cloudy before becoming cloudy by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will slowly rise into the upper-30s by this evening and continue to hover in the mid to upper-30s tonight into Friday morning. There is a chance for a stray flurry, sprinkle, or flurry/sprinkle mix through the late morning and early afternoon hours. This won’t be much, nor will it accumulate to anything. We will see a break from precipitation through the afternoon and evening hours despite a chance for a sprinkle or mist. Showers with a few thunderstorms will move in late tonight and continue into Friday morning. There is a very slim chance with a level 1 risk, or marginal risk, for a strong to severe storm possible in far southwestern Minnesota tonight. The main concern with the storms moving in is large hail possible with elevated winds and/or wind gusts.

Friday will continue with cloudy skies with lingering spotty showers before more thunderstorms return by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise into the upper-30s and low-40s with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. As temperatures begin to drop through the afternoon and into the early evening hours, we will see the showers and thunderstorms transition into snow showers. A winter storm watch will go into effect at 1 pm Friday afternoon and remain in effect though 7 am Saturday morning. Snow will continue into Saturday morning with 2 to 4 inches of snow possible across most of the area. Areas east and southeast of Mankato may not see any snow. There is also a concern for areas of reduced visibility and drifting due to blowing snow as winds are projected to remain strong Friday night into Saturday as temperatures dip into the low-20s.

Saturday will start off cloudy with lingering snow possible through the morning hours. As snow gradually clears out of the area, we will see clouds follow with skies becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cooler with highs hovering in the mid-30s as winds range between 10 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph at times. Saturday night will become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be more pleasant with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be wonderful with highs topping out in the low-50s as a breeze sticks around. Winds will continue to range between 15 and 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. Sunday night will gradually become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures rising into the mid-40s by the afternoon hours. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Monday night will remain on the cloudy side as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Tuesday morning.

Another low pressure system with a cold front is projected to move through the area through the middle of next week, starting on Tuesday. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers throughout the day as temperatures hover in the low to mid-40s. Winds will be stronger ranging between 20 and 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 35 mph at times. Tuesday night will remain cloudy with showers and a possible rain/snow mix as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will continue with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures as highs top out in the low to mid-40s. A rain/snow mix will be possible through the morning hours before temperatures warm up. As temperatures warm up, we will likely see just showers in the area through the afternoon hours. Then, as temperatures drop again through the evening hours, we may return to a rain/snow mix before wrapping up through the late night hours. Winds throughout the day will remain strong up to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times. Wednesday night will become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday into the start of the weekend will be on the quieter side despite a breeze mixed in. Skies through the end of the week will be partly cloudy as temperatures hover in the upper-30s on Thursday, the mid-40s on Friday and the low-50s by Saturday. Winds will range between 10 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph. Temperatures overnight Thursday will dip into the mid-20s while temperatures Friday night and Saturday night will dip into the mid to upper-30s.

