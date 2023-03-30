South Central MN Pride to host fundraising ‘Gayla’

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - - South Central Minnesota Pride announced our second annual fundraising Gayla.

The event will be held on Sat., Apr. 15, from 6-10 p.m. at the Capitol Room in St. Peter.

The Gayla will feature a social hour, drinks and refreshments, drag and burlesque performances, and a silent auction.

Proceeds from this event will go towards the organization’s mission, which includes its annual pride festival in September, youth programming, community outreach, and education.

Tickets are available on the organization’s website,.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.