South Central MN Pride to host fundraising ‘Gayla’

Proceeds from this event will go towards the organization's mission, which includes its annual pride festival in September, youth programming, community outreach, and education.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - - South Central Minnesota Pride announced our second annual fundraising Gayla.

The event will be held on Sat., Apr. 15, from 6-10 p.m. at the Capitol Room in St. Peter.

The Gayla will feature a social hour, drinks and refreshments, drag and burlesque performances, and a silent auction.

Proceeds from this event will go towards the organization’s mission, which includes its annual pride festival in September, youth programming, community outreach, and education.

Tickets are available on the organization’s website,.

