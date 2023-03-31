Avoiding hateful language against transgender people

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the gun control debate once again takes the spotlight across the nation, South Central Minnesota Pride is urging the community to avoid using discriminatory language towards transgender people.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 131 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year.

After the most recent Nashville shooting, some have raised the issue about the shooter’s identity as transgender.

SCMN says making trans people a scapegoat is misguided and harmful for the community.

They point to data that shows that 99.7% of mass shooters are cisgender, white men.

”It’s very harmful to say that it’s a trend,” explained Beth Burrows, a South Central Minnesota Pride board member. “[There are] much higher incidents for the somebody in the trans community to be a victim of a crime or of violence against them, rather than them to be the person who’s perpetrating it.”

SCMN welcomes anyone to find support, resources, and guidance from its organization, or at SCMN Pride.

