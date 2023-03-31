BLIZZARD, WINTER STORM WARNINGS: Showers, T-Storms, Snow, strong winds expected across the area today

Showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the afternoon as winds increase ahead of precipitation transitioning into snow, heavy at times tonight with a blizzard and winter storm warning going into effect.

We will see a mix of precipitation throughout the day today from rain to thunderstorms to a wintery mix to snow later tonight. Showers and thunderstorms moved through the area starting late last night and into this morning, but areas west of Mankato dealt with more of a wintery mix leading to some partially covered roads from rain to snow to freezing rain. Precipitation came to a lull through the early morning hours before picking back up by the mid-morning hours. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered through the morning and early afternoon hours before intensifying by the late afternoon and early evening hours as temperatures hover in the low-40s. Thankfully, as of this morning, we are not concerned for strong to severe weather in the area just thunderstorms, elevated winds, small hail possible, and heavy rain at times. Before we transition into snow, we could see anywhere from .25 inches of rain up to .75 inches. Snow will take over between 10 and 10:30 tonight and continue into early Saturday morning. Due to the strong winds in the area, areas of reduced visibility and drifting are likely due to blowing snow. West, southwestern Minnesota will be under a blizzard warning starting at 4 pm this afternoon. For areas in southcentral Minnesota, a winter storm warning will go into effect at 1 pm this afternoon. The winter weather advisory for portions of far southern Minnesota and far northern Iowa will go into effect at 10 pm tonight. All three warnings will remain in effect until 7 am Saturday morning. Snow is likely to wrap up through the early morning hours on Saturday leaving behind 3 to 6 inches for most of the area. Some areas may see closer to 8 inches possible. Areas under the blizzard warning could see snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hours overnight. Temperatures will dip into the low-20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain on the windy side through the morning hours which means areas of reduced visibility and drifting continue due to blowing snow. Skies will start off on the cloudy side before gradual clearing takes place making way for mostly sunny skies by the afternoon hours. Despite the sunshine on the way, temperatures will remain chilly with highs topping out in the low to mid-30s with winds calming down to around 15 mph. Saturday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Sunday.

Sunday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will be more pleasant with highs hovering in the upper-40s with some areas topping out in the low-50s. Winds will increase ranging up to 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 35 mph at times. Sunday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Monday morning.

Monday will be on the cloudy side with a breeze sticking around the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-40s across the area with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Monday night will remain cloudy with a chance for some overnight showers as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be another day of showers and possible thunderstorms across the area with cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-40s through the afternoon hours as winds remain breezy up to 25 mph and gusts reaching up to 40 mph at times. Showers and thunderstorms may continue overnight as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy with lingering showers and thunderstorms with a possible transition to a rain/snow mix. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s by the afternoon hours which is why we may see a light rain/snow mix before precipitation wraps up through the late afternoon and early evening hours. Winds will remain strong up to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times. The mixed precipitation will clear out through the late afternoon and evening hours with skies becoming partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a breeze sticking around up to 15 mph. Temperatures will hover in the upper-30s by the afternoon hours before dropping into the upper-20s by Friday morning.

Easter Weekend will be on the more pleasant side temperature wise. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low-50s on Friday and Saturday. Winds will range between 10 and 15 mph with gusts reaching up to 15 mph at times. Friday night and Saturday night will dip into the low to mid-30s. Easter Sunday will remain partly cloudy with a chance for a few scattered showers possible. The good news is, as of right now, showers look to be very scattered across the area and not consistent throughout the day, meaning we will have a good portion of the day with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions mixed in. Temperatures for Easter Sunday will hover in the upper-40s with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Sunday night will teeter between partly cloud and mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Monday morning.

