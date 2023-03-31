Your Photos
Community of Comfrey reflects on tornado 25 years later

By Maddie Paul
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COMFREY, Minn. (KEYC) - Comfrey was one of the hardest hit communities in the path of a tornado. Today, residents marked the anniversary.

”25 years ago, when the siren did go off, I couldn’t believe we’d have a tornado.”

On March 29, 1998, a massive tornado hit the town of Comfrey. It was so destructive that 75% of businesses, homes, churches, and even the school were destroyed.

According to a former city clerk, $7.4 million went towards rebuilding the nearly 123 buildings destroyed.

But hope was not lost that day.

“We were here. We were damaged. And we had things to do.” “We had a lot going on here. And I think we did really well coming out of it.”

Despite widespread devastation, no one in Comfrey lost their lives that day. And it was the will of the people that bounced back against the storm to rebuild the school, a new church, homes, and the community.

“We got a whole new town. We all survived and it’s just brought the whole community together. No matter what religion, we all worked together for the same results.”

They called it “Comfrey pride” at Wednesday’s commemorative event.

Over 100 people listened to speakers recall their experience and service when the tornado hit.

“Yeah, we went through a disaster. But we picked up and went forward.”

“I witnessed the rebirth of the town, and for that I am thankful.”

The town blared its tornado sirens at 4:28 p.m.- the exact time the sirens went off 25 years ago.

Many attendees left with tears in their eyes and a renewed “Comfrey pride.”

“For no matter where I was born or where I now reside, I will always be from Comfrey and proud of it.”

