Greater Mankato Area United Way recognizes volunteers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Area United Way presented its 2023 Volunteer Awards at its annual luncheon thanking volunteers from the past year on Wednesday, March 29.
United Way CEO Barb Kaus and 2023 Campaign Chair Matthew Atwood recognized the importance of volunteers to United Way’s mission.
More than 1,300 annual volunteers make Greater Mankato Area United Way’s work possible. They support community impact and initiatives, fundraising and campaign, events, and much more.
2023 Greater Mankato Area United Way Volunteer Awards
United Way 2023 Campaign Chair
Matthew Atwood, Atwood Companies
Community Impact Volunteer
Rachel Jones, U of MN Extension
Community Champions
Kayla Olsen, Stifel
Troy Olsen, Latitude 44 Plumbing & Heating
Partner Agency Champion
Patrick Clark, Mankato Area Public Schools
Spotlight Award
Mel Hoffner
Employee Campaign Leaders of the Year
Regional Sector: Liz Wille, City of Madison Lake
Public/Nonprofit Sector: Christi Wilking, Mayo Clinic Health System
Private Sector: Colleen Hogan & Team, Federated Insurance
Volunteers of the Year
Ronda Frauendienst
Rachael Moldan, RiverRidge Chiropractic
