Greater Mankato Area United Way recognizes volunteers

By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Area United Way presented its 2023 Volunteer Awards at its annual luncheon thanking volunteers from the past year on Wednesday, March 29.

United Way CEO Barb Kaus and 2023 Campaign Chair Matthew Atwood recognized the importance of volunteers to United Way’s mission.

More than 1,300 annual volunteers make Greater Mankato Area United Way’s work possible. They support community impact and initiatives, fundraising and campaign, events, and much more.

2023 Greater Mankato Area United Way Volunteer Awards

United Way 2023 Campaign Chair

Matthew Atwood, Atwood Companies

Community Impact Volunteer

Rachel Jones, U of MN Extension

Community Champions

Kayla Olsen, Stifel

Troy Olsen, Latitude 44 Plumbing & Heating

Partner Agency Champion

Patrick Clark, Mankato Area Public Schools

Spotlight Award

Mel Hoffner

Employee Campaign Leaders of the Year

Regional Sector: Liz Wille, City of Madison Lake

Public/Nonprofit Sector: Christi Wilking, Mayo Clinic Health System

Private Sector: Colleen Hogan & Team, Federated Insurance

Volunteers of the Year

Ronda Frauendienst

Rachael Moldan, RiverRidge Chiropractic

