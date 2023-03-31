Heavy snow, blizzard conditions likely tonight

Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings are in effect from late this afternoon through tonight. Heavy snow and strong, 40 to 50 mph wind gusts will create blowing snow and potential blizzard conditions.

Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into this evening. The severe threat for our area is low, but severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible south of I-90 and east of I-35. There is a high risk for violent tornadoes across much of eastern Iowa and western Illinois This afternoon and tonight.

Our latest system will exit and snow will end by daybreak Saturday. The weekend will be dry with temperatures climbing to near 50° by Sunday.

We are tracking another system that has the potential to bring more rain and snow next week.

This afternoon, temperatures will range from the upper 30s to low 40s in and around the Mankato/North Mankato area. Along and south of I-90, temperatures will warm up quickly, with some parts of northern Iowa reaching the 50s. This sharp temperature contrast will be the focus for thunderstorm development this afternoon. Although the severe weather threat for our area is low, eastern Iowa and western Illinois are at high risk for severe thunderstorms and long-track, violent tornadoes later this afternoon and this evening.

As this system moves eastward, cold air will swoop in, causing rain to quickly change to snow. Western and southwestern Minnesota can expect the rain to snow transition late this afternoon. That transition will happen in the Mankato area and across southern and central Minnesota sometime this evening. At the same time the wind will increase significantly with gusts from 40 to 50+ mph likely. When that transition happens, it will happen quickly and travel conditions will rapidly deteriorate. The combination of heavy snow and strong wind will create near-blizzard conditions tonight and into the overnight hours. Snowfall amounts will likely range from 3 to 6 inches in the Mankato area, however, that number could change depending on when the rain changes to snow. The main issue with this system will not be snow amounts, it will be the heavy snowfall rates combined with 40 to 50 mph wind gusts. That will make travel nearly impossible for a period of time tonight. This system will exit and the snow will end by daybreak Saturday, conditions will quickly improve at that point.

The rest of the weekend will be dry, with colder air following the system, keeping high temperatures in the 30s on Saturday. However, by Sunday, temperatures will rise rapidly, with highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.

We are tracking yet another spring storm system that could bring more rain and snow next week. This one will also have the potential to bring measurable rain and snow to much of our region. We’ll have more on this one as we get closer.

Watches, Warnings and Advisories

