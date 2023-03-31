Your Photos
Lane restrictions on Highway 169 in St. Peter begin April 3

Weather permitting, daytime lane restrictions on Highway 169 at the south end of St. Peter will begin on Monday, April 3.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation warns drivers to be on the lookout for lane restrictions on Highway 169 in St. Peter starting on Monday.

MNDot says crews will install a temporary traffic signal at West Elm Street in preparation for construction later this summer.
Northbound and southbound lane closures are expected on Highway 169 between West Pine Street and West St. Paul Street in St. Peter Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for approximately two weeks.

Intersection improvement projects are set to begin this summer in St. Peter that will include adding a second turn lane on southbound Highway 169 at the intersection with Highway 22 to create a dual turn lane.  A J-Turn will also be constructed at the intersection with Highway 99.

MnDOT also urges motorists to slow down, drive with caution and watch for workers, equipment, and traffic control devices.

