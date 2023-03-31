Maverick Insider: Deep diving into the softball realm with Lori “Legend” Meyer
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark sits down with longtime head coach of the Minnesota State softball program Lori Meyer.
The two breakdown the softball season thus far, as well as relive the historic moments of the program in honor of Women’s History Month.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.