MSU Mankato to celebrate Research Week

The annual event is a way to showcase the multitude of research and creative activity that occurs on the campus.
By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “Research Month” is about to begin at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

The annual event is a way to showcase the multitude of research and creative activity that occurs on the campus.

The University’s Research Month Web page has links to the many activities set to occur throughout the month of April.

Among this year’s events is an Art of Equity Symposium on Apr. 27 from 9-11 a.m. at the Memorial Library.

The symposium is free to the public and will feature faculty researchers who have worked to reduce equity gaps in gateway courses.

