Police officer rescues residents, dogs from burning home

An Anne Arundel County police officer is captured on camera rescuing people and dogs from a house fire in Maryland. (ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (CNN) - A Maryland police officer was in the right place at the right time.

Anne Arundel County police released body camera video of an officer helping residents during a house fire on March 22.

Officials say the officer was driving through the neighborhood when he came upon the fire.

The officer rushed to knock on the door and alerted the homeowner, who was inside at the time.

He then went to the neighbor’s home and told them their house was also catching on fire.

Police say because of the officer, everyone, including the first homeowner’s dogs, made it out safely.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire department was called and crews quickly put out the flames.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

