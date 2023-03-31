Your Photos
West begins journey to another state tournament appearance

West adapted bowling prepares for another season to make it to the state tournament.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets adapted bowling team is seeking another trip to the state tournament this season. Today, they competed against Princeton.

The Scarlets had a few players qualify for state last year. Two of them being Keegan Addink and Chloe Marks.. Marks and head coach Rebecca Zenk is excited about the opportunity to build off of last season’s accomplishments.

“It’s just a really fun group to be with,” said Zenk. “They’re just really good about cheering each other on and just genuinely being excited for each other when they do well. So it’s a really fun environment to be at. Even after a long day, it’s kind of like rejuvenating to be here.”

“It’s very exciting,” Marks said. “It’s my third time bowling and we have a few new bowlers that have joined us so far. It has been amazing and I hope we can make it to state this year again.”

The Scarlets are back in action next Thursday at home against North Branch at the Wow Zone. Start time is 4:30 p.m.

