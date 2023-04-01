Lazzaro found guilty of sex trafficking

(KEYC) - A former GOP operative, has been found guilty of sex trafficking underage girls.

A federal jury found Anton “Tony” Lazzaro guilty of seven counts involving “commercial sex acts” with five girls ages 15 and 16 in 2020, when he was 30 years old.

The charges carry mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years with a maximum of life in prison.

The jury will return to court Monday to determine what property the government can seize based on each conviction.

Lazzaro contends the charges against him were politically motivated; a spokesperson says he plans to appeal.

