Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Lazzaro found guilty of sex trafficking

A federal jury found Anton “Tony” Lazzaro guilty of seven counts involving “commercial sex...
A federal jury found Anton “Tony” Lazzaro guilty of seven counts involving “commercial sex acts” with five girls ages 15 and 16 in 2020, when he was 30 years old.(Hennepin Co.)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KEYC) - A former GOP operative, has been found guilty of sex trafficking underage girls.

A federal jury found Anton “Tony” Lazzaro guilty of seven counts involving “commercial sex acts” with five girls ages 15 and 16 in 2020, when he was 30 years old.

The charges carry mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years with a maximum of life in prison.

The jury will return to court Monday to determine what property the government can seize based on each conviction.

Lazzaro contends the charges against him were politically motivated; a spokesperson says he plans to appeal.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
KEYC Weather
Heavy snow, blizzard conditions likely tonight
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday
KEYC Weather
Heavy snow Thursday into Friday

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
RAYMOND, MN
After train derailment, MN Lawmakers introduce legislation to improve rail safety
KEYC Weather
UPDATE: Blizzard conditions will develop quickly this evening