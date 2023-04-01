Wind on the rise

Today we’ve seen a break from the bad weather we had the last few days. Unfortunately (and this is not an April Fools joke) we aren’t quite done with the snow yet.

Wind speeds are picking up as we go through this evening, and we will have quite windy conditions for the majority of this upcoming week. Wind gusts up to 35mph are possible tomorrow, and we could see gusts up to 50mph by mid-week. We’re tracking another system moving through Tuesday and Wednesday, which could produce heavy rain, heavy snow, strong winds, and/or some thunderstorms.

Exact timing and details will be easier to determine as we get closer, but as of now we are expecting the rain to begin late Monday, continuing through the day Tuesday. Tuesday is expected to be mostly rain, and thunderstorms are possible with this as well. For Southern Minnesota, the main possible threat during these thunderstorms is large hail. For Iowa, all modes of severe weather are possibilities. These showers and storms will continue overnight into Wednesday, when we’ll see the rain turn into mostly snow, clearing out late in the evening. We will be tracking this closely for the next few days, and will provide more detailed timing as we get closer. Meanwhile, just keep this in mind as you plan your week ahead!

The good news is, temperatures could reach the 50s by next weekend!

