Body of woman found following house fire in Redwood County

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are investigating after the body of a woman was found following a house fire in Redwood County.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews were called to the fire at 39054 Reservation Highway 1 just before 8:15 Friday, March 31 for a house fire. Once crews put the fire out, they found the body of a woman inside the home.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Fire Marshal are working to determine a cause of the fire.

Assisting on scene were the Lower Sioux Tribal Police, Morgan Police, Redwood Falls Fire Department, Morton Fire Department and Carris Ambulance.

