Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

First Bandwagon taping of 2023 Monday with new host Shawn Cable

Join the fun and entertainment on the first Monday of every month for Bandwagon at the Kato...
Join the fun and entertainment on the first Monday of every month for Bandwagon at the Kato Ballroom, presented by KEYC.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The first taping of Bandwagon of 2023 is set for Monday and there’s some excitement in the air!

Come on down to the Kato Ballroom as Dains Dutchmen takes the stage. Doors open at 5:00 and dancing starts at 6:00. Along with the dancing our very own chief meteorologist Shawn Cable is the new host of Bandwagon.

Shawn says he’s excited to host the show he grew up watching! Join Shawn and hop on the bandwagon Monday at the Kato Ballroom!

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday
KEYC Weather
Heavy snow Thursday into Friday

Latest News

On Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24, our 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts will air on KEYC NBC.
KEYC Newscasts to air on NBC due to NCAA basketball tournament
On Thursday and Friday, our noon, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts will air on KEYC NBC.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Some newscasts to air on NBC due to NCAA Tournament
Here's a look at your extended forecast with Caitlyn Lorr.
Main Weather (2/21/23)
Due to CBS Sports, our news will air on our NBC channel on Friday, January 27.
PROGRAMMING ALERT: CBS Sports coverage alters Friday line-up