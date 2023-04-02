UPDATE: Body of woman found following Redwood County house fire identified

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - UPDATE: The name of the women who was found dead following a house fire in Redwood County. The victim’s name is Theresa Wabasha, 65. She was located deceased inside the home

Authorities are investigating after the body of a woman was found following a house fire in Redwood County.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews were called to the fire at 39054 Reservation Highway 1 just before 8:15 Friday, March 31 for a house fire. Once crews put the fire out, they found the body of a woman inside the home.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Fire Marshal are working to determine a cause of the fire.

