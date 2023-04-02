Your Photos
UPDATE: Body of woman found following Redwood County house fire identified

Man survives after being pinned beneath tree for over 100 hours
Man survives after being pinned beneath tree for over 100 hours
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT
REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - UPDATE: The name of the women who was found dead following a house fire in Redwood County. The victim’s name is Theresa Wabasha, 65. She was located deceased inside the home

Authorities are investigating after the body of a woman was found following a house fire in Redwood County.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews were called to the fire at 39054 Reservation Highway 1 just before 8:15 Friday, March 31 for a house fire. Once crews put the fire out, they found the body of a woman inside the home.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Fire Marshal are working to determine a cause of the fire.

