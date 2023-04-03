Another system approaches

Today, we saw temperatures much warmer than expected, with many areas seeing their first 50 degree marks of the season.

These comfortable temperatures will continue for the next few days, but another system will drop temperatures back into the 30s later this week. The good news is, warmer temperatures follow, and we could reach the 60s by this upcoming weekend or early next week.

This system will drop temperatures, and also bring plenty of precipitation. Tuesday, we are expecting widespread rain, with some freezing rain or snow mixed in as well, especially early in the morning. Thunderstorms are also possible with this system, with possible threats including strong winds and large hail.

Wednesday, temperatures will drop back into the 30s, and we will see the rain transition into mostly snow. We could see some accumulation with this. Keep this in mind as you plan your upcoming week, since this system could be impactful. Specific details and timing will be more clear in the next day, and as always we will keep you updated.

