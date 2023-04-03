Browerville High School gym roof collapses

BROWERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A central Minnesota school is without a gym after a partial collapse of its roof.

It happened Saturday at Browerville High School in Todd County.

No one was in the gym at the time.

Browerville Public Schools Superintendent Scott Vedbraaten says the school board consulted Sunday with structural engineers, who said the gym’s entire roof should be removed in a controlled collapse “to preserve and protect the structure and property of the entire building.”

Vedbraaten says they were also forced to close some classrooms nearby.

The rest of the building is not impacted, and classes at the school will resume as usual on Monday.

