Communities celebrate Easter early

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - One week out from Easter Sunday, community groups from all over took the weekend to celebrate together.

One such group was the Sunrise Church in St. Peter, who filled their space with their annual community Easter egg hunt on Sunday.

While the egg hunt was the main event, it was just one event of many, as kids aged 2 years old through fifth grade could play games, find food and get photos with the Easter Bunny.

Organizers say that events like these can see over 500 people come through the door, and that it’s an honor to be at the center of such a large community event.

“We’re really humbled by the numbers that we get each year. It’s pretty amazing,” said Megan Gilbertson of Sunrise Church.

While Sunday’s warm temperatures gave some hope, the snow left by the weekend’s storm forces the festivities indoors for the first time in the event’s five-year run.

Despite this, organizers say that they’re happy with how the day turned out, and that meeting and talking to different members of their local community is worth it on its own.

The church says that it’s an honor to see such a turnout to such an important event on their calendar.

“We are able to accept so many people because these are fun events for families to come to,” said Gilbertson. “We get to be able to have these people come into our doors and we get to meet with them face-to-face and hopefully be able to share the love of Jesus with them, which is a really cool experience.”

