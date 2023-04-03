Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Eagle nest falls killing eaglet

Just before 8 a.m. yesterday, the 20-year-old Eaglecam nest fell. After searching for hours by DNR staff, the newly-born eaglet was found dead.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A sad story from the Minnesota DNR this weekend.

Just before 8 a.m. yesterday, the 20-year-old Eaglecam nest fell.

After searching for hours by DNR staff, the newly-born eaglet was found dead.

Staff believe the Apr. 1 blizzard became too much weight for the branch to support.

They do not know if the eagle family will return to rebuild in the area, but say that eagles are loyal to their territory.

They also say that it is “highly unlikely” that the female will lay another egg this year.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday
KEYC Weather
Heavy snow Thursday into Friday

Latest News

It happened Saturday at Browerville High School in Todd County. No one was in the gym at the...
Browerville High School gym roof collapses
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Winona police ask for help in search for missing woman
Browerville High School gym roof collapses
Winona police ask for help in search for missing woman