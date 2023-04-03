Eagle nest falls killing eaglet

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A sad story from the Minnesota DNR this weekend.

Just before 8 a.m. yesterday, the 20-year-old Eaglecam nest fell.

After searching for hours by DNR staff, the newly-born eaglet was found dead.

Staff believe the Apr. 1 blizzard became too much weight for the branch to support.

They do not know if the eagle family will return to rebuild in the area, but say that eagles are loyal to their territory.

They also say that it is “highly unlikely” that the female will lay another egg this year.

