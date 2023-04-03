Your Photos
Fillmore County residents asked to check properties for signs of missing Winona woman

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona Police Department and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office are asking residents and landowners in eastern Fillmore County to check their properties, including any video cameras, doorbell cameras and game cameras for a dark colored Chrysler Town and Country van, signs of a disturbance, or any other suspicious activity.

The request is in regards to missing person Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, who was last seen the morning of March 31.

The timeframe in question would be from approximately 8 a.m. on March 31 through 4 p.m. on April 1. 

If you notice anything suspicious, please contact the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office at 507-765-3874.

Kingsbury is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs 135 pounds. She is white and has brown hair.

