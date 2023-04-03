New Ulm Public Schools to welcome new Superintendent: Sean Koster

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Public Schools have selected a new superintendent.

”I don’t come in with a ton of goals to say ‘hey, we’re gonna implement this or we’re gonna Implement that,” said future superintendent, Sean Koster. “I think good leadership starts with good listening.”

On July 1, New Ulm Public schools will welcome new superintendent, Sean Koster.

He is currently superintendent of the Beacon Academy School in Minneapolis.

“I spent the last 14 years at Beacon Academy starting as the Assistant Principal, moved into the principal role, and then Executive Director/Superintendent, and it’s been a great journey,” said Koster.

Koster says he wants to start by studying the community and the schools.

“I think my job is to come in and and do a reflective Loop and a lot of different areas and see how can we improve and what we’re already doing,” explained Koster. “Because again, from everything I’ve heard from the past superintendents to the community leaders, New Ulm is strong, and we just want to continue down that path.”

The incoming superintendent wants to focus on a topic that has been growing since the pandemic: Mental Health.

“I want to make sure that we develop a culture where everyone feels heard and continue to develop a culture where success is at the Forefront of every decision,” said Koster. “We’re making sure students academic success, student mental health success and staffing I mean Staffing success.”

Which is another matter to tackle.

“We’re living in a world right now where the whole world is looking for employees and everyone’s, you know, hyper-focused on ‘how is my well-being?’ and when we can help kids and staff and everyone in the community understand that, you know, together we can we can move through this,” said Koster. “I think it’ll be a great move for everyone within the district and everyone within the community. So again, it’s just planned to promote access and help people grow within the community.”

